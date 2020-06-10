061020-qct-obt-Pending Pendings List

Karon C. Bruns, 71, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.
Thomas E. Copeland, 66, of Rock Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Rodney Henry Gluesing, 80 of Low Moor, Iowa, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.
Thelma C. Goldensoph, 89, of Clinton died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Alverno. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.
Stephen A. Koch, 68, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Dennis McKillip, of Atalissa, Iowa, died Monday June 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Rodney Henry Gluesing, 80 of Low Moor, Iowa, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory, Clinton.
Lynn A. Hester Sr., 84, of Rock Island died Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Douglas McNamer, 73, of Bettendorf died Monday, June 8, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Mary Ellen Roberts, 75, of Camanche died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Bessie Scheff, 55, of Moline died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home in Morning Star Residence, Moline. Arrangements" Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Kenneth E. Swanson, 72, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
R. Joan Swedberg, 96, of Rock Island died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Kenneth A. Talbot, 72, of Rock Island, formerly of Geneseo died Monday, June 8, 2020, at UnityPoint Health, Trinity – Rock Island, Emergency Department. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.