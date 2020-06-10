061020-qct-obt-Pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Karon C. Bruns, 71, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

Thomas E. Copeland, 66, of Rock Island died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Rodney Henry Gluesing, 80 of Low Moor, Iowa, died Tuesday at his home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.

Thelma C. Goldensoph, 89, of Clinton died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Alverno. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.

Stephen A. Koch, 68, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Dennis McKillip, of Atalissa, Iowa, died Monday June 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

