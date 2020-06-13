061320-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry J. Andersen, 72, of Clinton died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.

Adiolas Barengayabo, 60, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Ardina Bell Brown, 71, of Sabula, Iowa, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Ill.

Richard A. Denny, 70, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson, 57, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements: Orrs Mortuary, Rock Island, Ill.

Daniel M. Haut, 66, of Davenport died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Jennifer Irene Johnson, 38, Tipton, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.