061320-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Larry J. Andersen, 72, of Clinton died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory, Clinton.
Adiolas Barengayabo, 60, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ardina Bell Brown, 71, of Sabula, Iowa, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, Ill.
Richard A. Denny, 70, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.
Quinton "Punkin" Lashea Donelson, 57, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mount Carmel St. Ann Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements: Orrs Mortuary, Rock Island, Ill.
Daniel M. Haut, 66, of Davenport died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jennifer Irene Johnson, 38, Tipton, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
J. Michael "Mike" Keesy, 55, of Moline died Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Joshua A. Tacey, 42, of Moline died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Janet C. Thomas, 76, of Davenport died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
