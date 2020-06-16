061620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Gabriela M. Shepard, 69, of Davenport died unexpectedly at her home in Davenport on June 11, 2020. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Duane Larry St. Ores, 74, of Thomson, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.

Jesse J. Reimers, 40, of Davenport, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

John G. “Greg” Thompson, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Velma J. Vince, 70, of Rock Island, Ill., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis, Ill. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Ill.

Stephen M. Whitehouse, 69, of Pharr, Texas, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangement: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Carolyn Jo Zigulis, 76, of Clinton, formerly of Wisconsin, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home in Clinton. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.