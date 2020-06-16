061620-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Carolyn J. Carter, 69, of Clinton, died Saturday, June 15, 2020, at MercyOne-Clinton. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.
John Grosskruger, 54, of Jasper, Georgia, and formerly of Clinton, Iowa died June 5, 2020, at home Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Julie Higby, 75, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Alden Estates of Barrington, Barrington, Illinois. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Janet M. Hipskind, 64, of East Moline, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.
Barbra G. Meyer, 82, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Cambridge, Ill., following a lengthy illness. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Stephen Miller, 63, of Maquoketa, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Brian Jerome Oxley, 59, Muscatine, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.
Richard Glenn Peterson, 75, of Sabula, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Gabriela M. Shepard, 69, of Davenport died unexpectedly at her home in Davenport on June 11, 2020. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Duane Larry St. Ores, 74, of Thomson, died Friday, June 12, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson.
Jesse J. Reimers, 40, of Davenport, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at University Hospitals in Iowa City. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
John G. “Greg” Thompson, 71, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Velma J. Vince, 70, of Rock Island, Ill., died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus in Silvis, Ill. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, Ill.
Stephen M. Whitehouse, 69, of Pharr, Texas, formerly of Davenport, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangement: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Carolyn Jo Zigulis, 76, of Clinton, formerly of Wisconsin, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home in Clinton. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
