062020-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Donald H. Anderson, 84, of Geneseo died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.
Marcia A. Derby, 84, of Milan, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hope Creek Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Ruth Ann Carey, 76, of Cambridge died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.
Vivian Bisdorf Downey, 96, formerly of Moline, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Hacienda Oaks Nursing Home, Seguin, Texas. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Virgil L. Jacobs Jr., 76, of Davenport, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service in Davenport.
Ann T. Robinson, 79, of Rock Island died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island
