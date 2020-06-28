062820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Thomas Brammann, 68, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Charlotte E. Dewispelaere, 89, of Moline, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Wesley Garwood, 59, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Steven K. Guthrie, 66, of Long Grove, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.
Virginia E. Humbert, 98, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
George O. Johnson, 80, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aledo Health Care Center, Aledo. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Ora L. Lard, 43, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Elsie Peters, 95, of Clinton, died June 26, 2020, at Mercy One. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Glenn Dale Zaruba, 88, of Davenport, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.