062820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Brammann, 68, of Davenport, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Charlotte E. Dewispelaere, 89, of Moline, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Wesley Garwood, 59, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, in UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Steven K. Guthrie, 66, of Long Grove, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge.

Virginia E. Humbert, 98, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

George O. Johnson, 80, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Aledo Health Care Center, Aledo. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ora L. Lard, 43, of Rock Island, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.