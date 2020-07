071920-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Cecil E. Baker, 96, of Moline, died Friday, July 17, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Vhonda L. Bell, 55, of Davenport, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Eleanor Bergren, 90, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Joyce E. Cornmesser, 77, of Bettendorf, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Chambers, Eldridge.

Stephen M. Dolan, 70, of Davenport, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Unity Point-Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Lloyd F. Fox, 84, of Davenport, died Friday July 17, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services – Utica Ridge. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Arlene Grimstad, 89, of Moline died on July 18, 2020, at The Centennial in Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.