080320-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

Delores L. Lamp, 94, of Letts, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Washington County Hospital. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, Columbus Junction.

