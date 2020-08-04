080420-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Edward Lynn Arb (Ed), 78, of Savanna, Ill., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Illinois

Roger Archer, 73, of Muscatine died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Baptist Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Marion E. Gordon, 93, of Clinton died August 3, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Lawrence “Bob” Hays, 89, of Moline died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Timothy L. Heuer, 45, of Colona died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

David Lee Martin, 85, of Clinton, Iowa, died Monday at the Alverno, Clinton. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.

John A. Mayers, 70, of Moline died Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.