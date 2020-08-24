Arrangements pending

 Skip to main content
Irma Cruz, 65, of Iowa City died Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Mary “Pat” McCluskey, 95, of Bettendorf died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Pauline Morgan, 88, of Muscatine died Saturday, August 22, 2020,at home. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, formerly The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.

