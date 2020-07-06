Funeral arrangements pending

H. Filmore Melick, 99, of West Liberty, died Wednesday, July 1,2020, at Grand Living at Bridgewater, Coralville. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

