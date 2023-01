MDA funeral listing

Today

Joe Lee Jones, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Howard John Killian Jr., 10 a.m., St. Anne's Church, East Moline.

Robert G. Scott, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Milan.

Duane W. Schultz, 10 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Ernestine R. Sedig, 2 p.m., Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo.

Tomorrow

Joseph "Joe" Baker, 2:30 p.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

William A. “Bill” Logan, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Pending

Ronald William Bernat, 79, of East Moline, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Allen Branch, 66, of East Moline, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Christopher John Burton, 39, of Clarksville, Tennessee, formerly of Durant, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Eula Mae Clark, 89, of Moline, died Sunday, January, 15, 2023, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Mary Kay Fitzpatrick, 84, formerly of Elizabeth, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Allure of Mount Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

George N. Kirk, 101, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died Friday, January 13, 2023. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Marietta Jean Lester, 94, of Moline, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

Pearl L. Rivas, 86, of Davenport, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Joretta Sandholdt, 88, died January 13, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.