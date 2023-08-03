PENDING

Jerry Lee Engelkins, 76, of Morrison, Illinois, passed from this life at his home with his wife by his side on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Arrangements by Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Fulton, Illinois.

Nicolas S. Rosas, 82, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at home. Arrangements pending with Rafferty Funeral Home.

Angela Regena Callahan, 65, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Jose Asuncion Radilla, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Traute “Trudy” E. Quinn, 73, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Gibson—Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Helga E. Zepeda, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to the Lord on Monday, July 31, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Joyce E. Morgan, of Savanna, Illinois, passed away Sunday, July 30, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Carolyn C. Miller, age 66, of Preston, Iowa, passed away July 31, 2023, after a brief illness. Arrangements are pending at Law-Jones Funeral Home.