PENDING

Jerry M. Alstedt, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Betty Jo Vroman, 83, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Rock River Valley Hospice & Home in Sterling, Illinois. Services are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Edna L. Martins, 100, of Moline, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023, at Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., East Moline.

Rusty Lynn Edwards passed away suddenly on August 12, 2023.

Alan Robert Baker, 71, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Harmony Davenport in Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Robert R. Curtis, 65, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.