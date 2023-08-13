PENDING

Anthony "Tony" Jacobs, 57, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at UAB Hospitals, Birmingham, Alabama after an extended illness. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Isaiah Crawford Sr. ,69, Rock Island, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Betty S. Peterson, 93, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Brad A. Pickartz, 50, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Margaret T. Nelson, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Craig A. Brooks, 54, of Eldridge, died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Chambers, Eldridge.