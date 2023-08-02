PENDING
James "Jim" Johnson, 82, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.
Kathy E. Friederichs-Loerzel, 56, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Lionel Powe, 61, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois.