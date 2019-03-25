Andres "Andy" Garcia, 73, West Liberty, died at his home Saturday morning, March 23, 2019. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Most Popular
-
Soi 3 Thai noodle, ramen shop to open in downtown Davenport
-
Mississippi River exceeding major flood stage, but bigger flood could be on the way
-
Juvenile arrested after shooting in Davenport
-
Woman killed in New Hampshire double homicide has Quad-Cities ties
-
Bettendorf-based AEA needs help, study team declares
promotionsponsored
Custom Player Cut Outs and Signs for the room, the yard, the stadium or any other special occasion. Easy to order, impossible to forget!
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault