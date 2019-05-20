{{featured_button_text}}

Betty A. Houseman, 83, of Muscatine died Thursday, May 17, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.

James "Jim" Hughes, 78, formerly of West Des Moines died Monday, May 13, 2019, at The Bird House, a Hospice home, Johnson County, Iowa.

Mark L. “Buzz” McKillip, 78, of Moscow, Iowa, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA.

Christine S. Newcomb, 101, of West Liberty, Iowa, died Saturday May 18, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home, West Liberty. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.

