031920-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

031920-musc-obt-pending Pendings List

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert A. Ramsey, 48, of Davenport died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News