Pendings List

Pendings List

{{featured_button_text}}

Frank Myers, 71, of Moscow died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News