Lionel Powe, 61, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Rock Island, Illinois. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois.

Joseph H. Kruckenberg, 83, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Harmony Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home.

Dorothy A. Collier, 98, of Walcott, and formerly of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Courtyard Estates, Walcott. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Rae I. McConnell, 88 of Clinton, Iowa passed away Tuesday at Addington Place of Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig.