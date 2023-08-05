PENDING

Traute "Trudy" E. Quinn, 73, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Carter J. Pacha, 17 of Long Grove, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Arrangements by Weerts Funeral Home.

Naomi Ihrig, 90, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Jimmy W. Mayfield, 76, of Toronto, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Jana L. Edwards, 69, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Jackson Ridge Care Center in Maquoketa. Arrangements are pending and will be announced under the care of the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Jania Minnitte Sawyer, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her home. Vandemore Funeral Homes 7 Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brian Lee James, 65, formerly of West Liberty passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Arrangements by Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

Julius J. "Ju" Mathew, 21, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Donald Wayne Hubler, 64, of West Branch, died Friday, August 8, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.