Anthony William Gile, 30, of Warerloo, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Anthony "Tony" Jacobs, 57, of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at UAB Hospitals, Birmingham, Alabama after an extended illness. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Isaiah Crawford Sr., 69, Rock Island, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Beverly Ellene Javornik, 96, of Davenport, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.

Betty S. Peterson, 93, of Rock Island, died Saturday, August 12, 2023, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Brad A. Pickartz, 50, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Margaret T. Nelson, 71, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Carol J. Pelzel, 88, of Davenport, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023, at Silvercrest, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Heather Lynn Willey, 49, of Davenport, Iowa passed Thursday, August 3, 2023. Arrangements with Weerts Funeral Home.

Craig A. Brooks, 54, of Eldridge, died Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements are pending with Chambers, Eldridge.

Marshall L. Jackson, 74, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.