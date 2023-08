PENDING

Charles Colclasure, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday August 3, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Freida J. Miller, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, Illinois.

Gleyn Ann Uhde, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Adam W. Smith, 56, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport. Services are pending at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Mark S. Larvenz, 63, of Moline, Illinois, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.