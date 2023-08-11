PENDING

Mary A. Zimmerman, 96, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died August 8, 2023. Arrangements with Weerts Funeral Home.

Roger Clayton Heilig, 79, of De Witt, passed away at his home, Monday, August 7, 2023. Arrangements by Schultz Funeral Homes.

Benjamin James Tarnish, 37, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Stuart W. Thoms, 89, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at his home. Arrangements by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mary F. Ingogly, 67, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Robert Curtis, 65, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Thursday, August 10, 2023, at home. Cremation will be directed by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Lila J. Lenberg, 83, of Moline, Illinois, died Monday, August 7, 2023, at Silver Cross Health and Rehab, Rock Island, Illinois. Arrangements by Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory at Trimble Pointe.

Robert "Bob" Neal Blanchard, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 9, at Jackson Ridge Healthcare Center in Maquoketa, Iowa. Arrangements by Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Annette M. Greenwood, 87, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at her home. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel.

Bernice M. Yoke, 76, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.