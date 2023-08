PENDING

Gary Schreiber, of Wheatland, age 86, died Wednesday August 9, 2023. Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.

Carl H. Rowley, 91, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Weerts Funeral Home.

James A. Zurborg, 68, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Arrangements are pending at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Gladys Darlene Wells, age 97, of Winchester, Tennessee, formerly of Durant and Walcott, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Winchester. Arrangements are pending at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton.