PENDING

Alan Robert Baker, 71, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Harmony Davenport in Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Mississippi Valley Cremation & Direct Burial, Moline, Illinois.

Stephen E. Sullivan, 66 of Clinton, passed away Sunday at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Rusty Lynn Edwards, passed away August 12, 2023. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna.

Jerry M. Alstedt, 76, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at home. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

Betty Jo Vroman, 83, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Rock River Valley Hospice & Home in Sterling, Illinois. Services are pending with Gibson - Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron.

Robert A. Kirk, age 74, of Davenport, passed away on August 11, 2023 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Edward E. Bowers Sr., 82, of, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois.