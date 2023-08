PENDING

Sandra Jane Riggins, 86, of Moline, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Silver Cross - Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Marguerite Davis, 92, of Davenport passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Meadowview of Davenport. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

William W. Roseland, 64, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 at the University of Iowa, surrounded by his family. Snell-Zornig is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marcus E. Likes, 50, of Davenport, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at Select Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Robert "BJ," "Bob" Jahns, 72, of Colona, Illinois, was called Home by his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 18, 2023. Arrangements Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory at Trimble Pointe.