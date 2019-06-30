Today
Wallace A. “Wally” Warren III, 2 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Tomorrow
Milton Keith Foley, 11 a.m., Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home, Burlington.
Dennis E. Humphries Sr., 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel, Davenport.
Leeora Sadie Loncarich, 11:15 a.m., Kahl Home, Davenport.
Tamara Kay Miller, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
Damon L. Pursell, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Alice L. Roling, 11 a.m., Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.