{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Wallace A. “Wally” Warren III, 2 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Tomorrow

Milton Keith Foley, 11 a.m., Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home, Burlington.

Dennis E. Humphries Sr., 11 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel, Davenport.

Leeora Sadie Loncarich, 11:15 a.m., Kahl Home, Davenport.

Tamara Kay Miller, 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Damon L. Pursell, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Alice L. Roling, 11 a.m., Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: 063019-qct-obt-funeral Funerals List
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.