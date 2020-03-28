032820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

June Helen Brain, 86, of Bettendof, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Arrangements:The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Laura A. Fraembs, 60, of Lynn Center, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gerald Franzen, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

John P. Golinvaux, 80, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, March 25, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Charles J. Lewis, 92 of Muscatine, Iowa, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island Medical Center. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.

Laurie A. Lower, 60, of Milan died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.