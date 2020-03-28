032820-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

June Helen Brain, 86, of Bettendof, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. Arrangements:The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Laura A. Fraembs, 60, of Lynn Center, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Gerald Franzen, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
John P. Golinvaux, 80, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, March 25, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Charles J. Lewis, 92 of Muscatine, Iowa, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island Medical Center. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Laurie A. Lower, 60, of Milan died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Frances L. Morrissey, 85, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Overlook Village, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Ethel Ruge, 98, formerly of Moline, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Geneseo, Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Wayne E. Schneider, 76, of Preston, formerly of Miles, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Leland Werth Spilger, 93, of Atalissa, Iowa, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home. Arrangements:Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.