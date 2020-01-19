011920-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Larry Atkinson, 82, of Camanche died January 17, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Alan L. Geiger, 81, of Davenport died Saturday, January 18, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Alma M. Johnson, 95, of Moline, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Edward Hospital, Naperville, Ill. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.
Ida “Lori” Kieffer, 83, of Hampton died January 17, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab, Silvis. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Nancy Lyford, 61, of Geneseo died Friday January 17, 2020, at the Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Tonya Jo Malo, 56, of Milan, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.
Harry L. Seger, 87, of Annawan died Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan.
Bruce K. Wolfe, 64, of East Moline, died Saturday, January 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.