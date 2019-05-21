Eugene Franklin Black, 97, of Litchfield, Ill., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at HSHS St. Francis Hospital. Arrangements: Plummer Funeral Home, Litchfield.
Lois Floming, 86, of Osco, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Geneseo, Ill. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Francis Eugene “Gene” Girten, 75, of Geneseo, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Carolyn Harris, 81, of Moline, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in University Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Klatt, 85, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John D. Maynard, 62, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his home in Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Charlotte Lage Michalek, 76, of Norfolk, Va., formerly of Rock Island, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Norfolk. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.
Sue Staley, of Moline, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Sherry "Sherri" Lynn Wood, 66 of Thomson, Ill., died Monday, May 13, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.