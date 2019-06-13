Quinton E. Ford, 77, of Moline died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Cottage Hospital, Galesburg, Ill. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Rose Mary Hicks, 82, of Milan died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at UPH Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Marilyn J. Klindt, 72, of Silvis died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Aspen Rehab & Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Esther M. McCain, 89, died at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Neil Emil Nord, 67, of Clinton, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Javon Bae Campus, Rockford, Ill. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Home, Clinton.
Gary A. Raymond, 70, of Tripoli, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Manor Care Health Services, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Linda Lee Wilming, 72, of Bettendorf died Saturday, June 8, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.