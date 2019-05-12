Ruth A. Bisby, 77, of Moline, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center Illini Campus, Silvis. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Ruby L. Culberson, 82, of Davenport died Wednesday, May 12, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Jerry E. Crail, 74, of Moline, died Saturday,May 11, 2019, in Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Eugene D. DeVilder, 89, of East Moline, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Park Vista, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Judith A. Eckermann, 82, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Knox Chapel of Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Cynthia M. Fiers, 59, of Coal Valley died Friday, May 10, 2019, at University Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo
James L. Lundquist, 75, of Geneseo died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Cleveland Medical Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. ArrangementS: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Geraldine Rose "Gerry" VanderBeke, 90, East Moline, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.