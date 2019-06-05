Lois D. Ballard-Newman, 73, of Muscatine died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Hospice Care, Iowa City. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine.
Dean W. Conrad, 84, of Geneseo died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Sherrod A. Ferguson, 61, of Rock Island died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Robert D. Howe, 77, of Eliza died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Hope Oderwald, 20, Savanna, Ill., died Friday, May 31, 2019, Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Rene S. Rangel, 73, of Milan died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral home and Crematory, Milan.
Charles L. Rubley, 86, of Davenport died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Trinity, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Charles "Chuck" R. Schroeder, 78, of Savanna, Ill., died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Judith Gail Stevens, of Savanna died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Samaritan Nursing Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Ruby P. Taylor, 90, of Davenport died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Rodney L. Webster, 51, of Rock Island died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Shirley M. Wright, 79, of Bettendorf died Monday, May 27, 2019, at UnityPoint - Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.