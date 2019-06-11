Elaine J. Bland, 85, of Durant, Iowa, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community, Wilton, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
Frederick P. Douglas Sr., 84, of Fenton, Ill., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Unity Point Health, Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Dorothy L. Duncan, 90, formerly of Moline, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Center, West Plains, Mo. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Ruth M. Garrett, 91, of Moline died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.
Johnnie M. Kirby, 43, of East Moline died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health, Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Gary W. Mayfield, 63, of Davenport died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center – E. Rusholme Street, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Carol Thompson, 83, of Milan died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Richard B. “Rick” Withycombe, 72, of Bettendorf died Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.