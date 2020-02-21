022120-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Dorothy R. Fischer, 99, of Maysville, Iowa, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Grand Haven Retirement Community, Eldridge, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.
Donald L. Hartz, 90, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Raymond “Ray” E. Johnson, 95, of Bettendorf died Wednesday, April 19, 2020, at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
William L. Ross Jr., 51, of Rock Island died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline. uneral arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Leona Catherine Schipper, 81, of Davenport died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig assisted the family with Clinton.
Floyd T. Miller, “Shortie”, 86, of East Moline died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at home, East Moline. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Mary Catherine Steen, 90, of Rock Island died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory. Ltd., Moline.