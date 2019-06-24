Cynthia Anne Deahl, 61, of Moline, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juno, Wisconsin. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Steve F. Klotz, 62, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.
Dorae Miller, 85, of Davenport, died June 23, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Robert R. Reese, 87, of Cordova, Illinois, well-known Geneseo firearm manufacturer, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Edna M. Riggs, 97, of Muscatine, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Wilton Retirement Community. Arrangements: Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mary Ann Strader, 88, of Coal Valley, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.