{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Allen Bellmyer, 57, of Andalusia, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Nolan "Buck" Franzen, 77, of Clinton, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Bickford Senior Living in Clinton. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Elsie A. Griffith, 84, of Bettendorf, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Tyrone R. Propp, 28, of Davenport, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.