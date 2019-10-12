Gary Allen Bellmyer, 57, of Andalusia, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Nolan "Buck" Franzen, 77, of Clinton, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Bickford Senior Living in Clinton. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.
Elsie A. Griffith, 84, of Bettendorf, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Iowa Masonic Home, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Tyrone R. Propp, 28, of Davenport, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.