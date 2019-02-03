Thomas J. Conley, 9, of Milan, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in his home as a result of a fire. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Soevier Burnell Granderson, 56, of Davenport, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at his mother's home. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Gloria J. Kundert, 71, of Moline, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Delores R. Martin, 71, of Milan, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in her home as a result of a fire. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Brittany Mote, 31, of Milan, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, in her home as a result of a fire. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Mary Lou Sheets, 92, of Geneseo, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at Woodridge Supportive Living Center, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.
Stephen D. Summers, 70, of Rock Island, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Stanley A. Whitlock, 49, of Davenport, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.