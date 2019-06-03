Linda Andrews, 71, of Moline died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Randy L. Booker, 63, of Milan died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at O.S.F. St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Harold W. Cutkomp, 68, of Davenport died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Arlene G. Eberle, 94, of Muscatine, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home in Sunny Brook - Muscatine. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Home., Clinton.
Roger D. Galloway, 76, of Grand Mound died Sunday morning, June 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, DeWitt. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.
Franklin W. Hermann Jr., 86, of East Moline died Saturday, June 2, 2019, at ManorCare-Locust, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rita K. Ruggles, 76, of Millersburg, Ill., died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, Ill.