Robert E. Bradbury, 94, of Davenport died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Crest Healthcare, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Betty Jo Daniels, 86, of Milan died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Jerry DePorter, 79, of Port Byron died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
Ivan L. Henderson, 86, of Durant died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
Mary Jane Kane, 86, of Davenport died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Manor Care - Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Cecille Marie "Jonnie" Ames McDermand, 94, of Moline died June 26, 2019. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Donald M. Miller, 58, of Muscatine died Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Marita Myers, 84, of Mt. Carroll died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Allure Nursing Home, Mt. Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll.
Catherine J. Neary, 92, of Rock Island died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Betty Ann Notz, 90, of Mt. Carroll died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Gwendolyn J. Quigley, 89, of Muscatine died Monday, July 22, 2019, in her home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Linda Sullivan, 80, of Rock Island died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.