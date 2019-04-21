Barbara J. Clark, 83, of Moline, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Loretta DeForest, 86, of Davenport died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Jacklynn Kay Draper, 73, of Blue Grass, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.
Donna Harrell, 78, of Moline, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
John Cobeen Jenks, 77, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Brian L. Jess, 42, of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., formerly of Sabula, Iowa, died April 17, 2019 at home. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Emil L. Mesich, 96, of Rock Island, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Lucille Meyer, 92, of Clinton died April 20, 2019, at the Alverno. Arrangements:Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Paul R. Peterson, 71, of Cambridge died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Patricia A. Petkunas, 81, of Milan, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Loveona M. Stewart, 78, of Coal Valley, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at UPH – Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Eleanor Kay Tomman, 80, of Polo, Ill., died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Thomson, Ill.
R. Wade Webster, 76, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Delorse “Jinnie” Weggen, 67, of Davenport, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.