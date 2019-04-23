Casimer Celske, 98, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Loretta Downes, 100, of Davenport, formerly of Fredericksburg, Iowa, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, Iowa.
Judith K. Dufur, 72, of Moline, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Aspen Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
James Durbin, 42, of Moline, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Dennis Faber, 67, of Clinton died Saturday, April 21, 2019, at Select Speciality Hospital, Davenport. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Lois Ann Hayes, 87, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Maquoketa Care Center. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Barbara Havron, 86, formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Footville, Wis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Molly J. Hayward, 57, of Maquoketa, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life center, Maquoketa.
Doris Heick, 82, of West Branch, Iowa, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Branch.
Marilyn L. Johnson, 92, of Moline, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Aperion Care, East Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Erma Martens, 93, formerly of Reynolds, Ill., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Avonlea Cottage, Milan. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Paul R. Peterson, 71, of Cambridge, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge.
Michael “Mike” Pittman, 63, of Coralville, and formerly of Clinton, Iowa, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home, Coralville. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory, Clinton.
Beverly Sachsenmaier, 84, of Camanche, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Park Vista, Camanche. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.
Eleanor Schenebricker, 92, of Rock Island, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Tina M. Slutts, 60, of Muscatine, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Mary Lucille Thackaberry, 98, of Elizabeth, Ill., formerly of Joliet, Ill., died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Elizabeth Nursing Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Edward J. Timm, 81, of Moline, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Mountain Home, Ark. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
David Lynn Wise, 84, of Sabula, Iowa, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston.