122119-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Matthew Loras Auderer-Torres, 9, of East Moline, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Lawrence “Larry” R. Bell, Jr., age 65, of Hanover, IL died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Chestnut Mountain Resort, Hanover. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.

Wayne E. Crider, 97, of East Moline, died, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, Ill.. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Rebecca “Becky” Gernant, 70, of Annawan, formerly of Geneseo, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Donald L. Gordon Jr., 76, of Rock Island, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Edna E. (Mrs. Gary) Mickelson, 70, of DeWitt died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

Patricia "Pat" A. Minnick, 78, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.