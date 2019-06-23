Matthew M. Bowling, 53, of Milan, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Betty L. DeWispelaere, 80, of Moline, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Steve Klotz, 62, of Geneseo, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Unity Point Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel.
Stanley L. Stone, 82, of Moline, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Genesis Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.