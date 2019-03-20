Larry Beaver, 70, formerly of West Liberty, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Bernita C. Biere, 94, died March 18, 2019. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.
William R. Coakley, 70, of Moline, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Orintha Gaoella, 66, of Moline died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements: Deroo Funeral Home, Moline.
Neil B. Hildebrand, 67, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lake Region Hospital, Osage Beach, Missouri. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home, West Liberty.
Robert E. Leedy, 75, of East Moline died Monday, March 18, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Mary Margaret Marantz, 101, of Rock Island died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab Center, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
John Melahn, formerly of Silvis, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his daughter's home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Charlotte Maudene McKinley Mills, died Monday, March 18, 2019. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.
LuElla Leona Randerson, 93, died Monday, March 11, 2019. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Deborah Welch, 57, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.