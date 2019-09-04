Elaine Anderson, 95, of Moline, died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Jane Clark, 63, of Bellevue, Iowa died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home in Bellevue. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Marilyn Freking, 78, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Greg “Junior” Johnson, 57, of Sabula, Iowa, died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Arrangements: Law Jones Funeral Home, Preston, Iowa.
Glen A. Lampkin, 58, of Rock Island died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Norman Lefstein, 82, of Indianapolis, formerly of Rock Island, died on Aug. 29, 2019. Arrangements: Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home, Zionsville, Ind.
Thomas W. Leonard, 62, of Davenport died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.
Beverley M. Powell, 78, of East Moline, formerly of Galesburg, Ill., died on Monday Sept. 2, 2019, at the Aledo Health and Rehab Center, Aledo, Ill. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Patricia A. VanAcker, 84, of Muscatine, died on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at her home, Muscatine. Arrangements: Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Dana Widel, 81, of Maquoketa, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.