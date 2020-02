020920-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Teresa E. Bandekow, 63, of Davenport, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East Campus, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

George M. Billings, 97, of Prophetstown, Ill., died Friday, February 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Helena C. Fowler, 82, of Rock Island, died Thursday February 6, 2020, at Generations. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Barbara L. Hintz, 82, of Geneseo, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Robert D. Love, Sr., 82, of East Moline, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Centennial Rehab (Formerly Rosewood Care Center), Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Mary Ann Schmidt, 87, of Preston, Iowa, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Maquoketa Care Center. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Jeffrey C. Schwien, 54, of Blue Grass, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home.