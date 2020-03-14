031420-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

Ruth “Audrey” Bohnsack, 93, of Elizabeth, Ill., died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Elizabeth Nursing Home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Elsa Gehring, 45, of Davenport died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Mark D. Hansen, 62, of East Moline died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Sandra K. Reed, 79, of Fulton, Ill., died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory, Clinton.

Lawrence D. Weiss, 83, of Bettendorf died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

