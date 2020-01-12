011220-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

George William Brierly, 78, of Moscow, Iowa, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, Muscatine.
Janice M. Couch, 74, of LeClaire died Friday, January 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Larry E. Cullison, Sr., 82, of McCausland, Iowa, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at his daughter's home, Low Moor, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Gary Eichhorn, 83, of Tipton, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.
Rhoda Mae Hoffner Flockhart, 86, of Clarence, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.
Velda M Jones, 100, of Kansas City, Kan., formerly of Moline, died Friday, January, 10 2020, in Kansas City. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Darrell A. Keim, 91, of Annawan, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Center, Toulon, Ill. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Atkinson.
Ernest F. “Ernie” Lee, 48, of Moline died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.
Nancy Liedtke, 79 of Rock Island died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the Clarissa C Cook hospice, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Quad City Creamation Center, Silvis.
Debra Rottman, 66, of Davenport died Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Kahl Home for the Aged, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Judith A. Schomburg, 79, of Aledo, died Thursday January 9, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Reynolds.
Larry C. Spillers, 89, of Davenport, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at The Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Susan Vandervate, 86, of Hanover, Ill., died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Galena Stauss Nursing Center, Galena, Ill. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.